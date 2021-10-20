Emirates launches offer for families visiting Dubai during Expo 2020

Emirates is pulling out all stops to make a vacation in Dubai during Expo 2020 a family affair.

In a promotion running until 30 October, families booking tickets to Dubai on Emirates will pay only 25% of the adult fare for kids aged 2 to 11 years old, valid for the duration of Expo 2020.

The special offer is applicable on all Business and Economy Class tickets to Dubai, for travel dates up until 31 March 2022.

Emirates Pass for Expo 2020

In the Expo edition of its annual My Emirates Pass offering, by simply showing their boarding pass, Emirates’ customers can also enjoy complimentary access to the Dubai Frame, one of the city’s iconic attractions offering a panoramic view of old and new Dubai.

In addition, the Emirates boarding pass enables customers to enjoy attractive discounts and benefits at over 500 retail, dining, and recreational attractions across Dubai and the UAE. Details of the offers can be found on www.emirates.com/myemiratespass.