Emirates Launches New Dublin-Dubai Offer

Emirates has launched a new offer for holidaymakers planning a trip to Dubai from Ireland from €636 in Economy class and €3,976 in Business class between April 9 and June 30.

From today, all Emirates customers can now enjoy a complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future – the city’s iconic landmark and the latest architectural marvel.

This special offer is valid for return tickets from Dublin to Dubai in any cabin class purchased on emirates.com with a promo code FUTURE3 until April 10 for travel within April 9 to June 30. Tickets purchased via Emirates’ call centre or participating travel agents are included in the offer too.

The Museum of the Future is the star attraction everyone’s talking about in Dubai, and is welcoming all ages to see, touch and shape our shared future. Inside an incredible building that’s been dubbed one of the most beautiful in the world, you can explore the future 50 years from now in an incredibly immersive and sensory experience.

The complimentary ticket to The Museum of the Future entitles travellers to one admission during the working hours of the museum, and must be booked on museumofthefuture.ae against a redemption code sent by Emirates prior to the planned visit and used latest by July 15 2023.*

*Terms and conditions applied. For the full list of conditions, please visit: Museum of the Future access on us | Emirates Special Offers | Emirates Ireland