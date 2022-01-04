Emirates launches January sale with long haul fares from €500 return

Emirates has launched a New Year campaign to bring passengers even closer to unforgettable travel experiences.

Check out flights to Dubai, Seychelles, Maldives and Phuket with fares from €489.

Here are the offers available to purchase between 3 – 24 January 2022:

Dubai: From €489 in Economy Class and €2,200 in Business Class (photo attached)

From €489 in Economy Class and €2,200 in Business Class (photo attached) Seychelles: Starting at €590 in Economy Class with Business Class from €2,500

Starting at €590 in Economy Class with Business Class from €2,500 Maldives : Fly better in Economy Class from €670; Business Class fares start from €2,760

: Fly better in Economy Class from €670; Business Class fares start from €2,760 Phuket: Fares from €600 in Economy Class and from €2,890 in Business Class.

Customers can also avail themselves of exclusive discounts by booking with Emirates.

Free Emirates Expo Day Pass: Emirates customers visiting and travelling through Dubai anytime during the Expo 2020 mega event, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

My Emirates Pass – Expo Edition: Customers travelling to or via Dubai anytime until 31 March 2022, get to explore the city for less with My Emirates Pass Expo 2020 Dubai, through which they enjoy exclusive discounts at over 500 restaurants, bars, retails and recreational attractions by simply showing their Emirates boarding pass.

All fares are for return flights from Dublin and are inclusive of taxes and charges.

Customers participating in this offer will also have guaranteed access to flexible ticket options and COVID-19 medical travel insurance for added peace of mind.

Fares are valid for travel between January and July 2022.