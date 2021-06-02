News

Emirates Increases July Services to Italy

Emirates will resume flights between Dubai and Venice from 1 July.

The airline will initially be offering three flights a week on the route, increasing trade and tourism connectivity between the UAE and Italy

The carrier will also also increase services to Milan from eight to 10 weekly flights in July.

Together with its five weekly flights to Rome and three weekly flights to Bologna, this will increase the airline’s total services to 21 weekly flights to four cities in July.

Emirates will serve Venice, Milan, Rome and Bologna with a widebody Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive said: “We welcome the Covid-Tested flight arrangements and would like to thank the Italian and UAE authorities for their ongoing efforts to ease and facilitate international travel.

“The UAE has a strong and longstanding relationship with Italy and the safe return of air connectivity will help boost mutual trade and tourism.”

All Emirates passengers to Italy except children under 2 must have a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test result valid for 48 hours prior to departure.

Travellers must also take a rapid antigen swab test on arrival in Italy, at their own cost.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

