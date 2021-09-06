Emirates Goes Sky High with New TV Ad

Emirates’ latest TV ad proves the airline will go to great heights to get their message out. Its latest commercial features an Emirates cabin crew member in full uniform standing atop the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The crew member joins only a handful of individuals who have had the privilege to stand at the pinnacle of the world’s tallest building – including Tom Cruise and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The 30 second clip opens with a close up of the cabin crew holding up message boards in a nod to the famous scene in the 2003 cult hit “Love Actually.”

As the camera pans out, audiences soon find that the crew, with her iconic red Emirates hat and uniform, is actually standing at the very top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar, giving audiences a panoramic view of Dubai’s skyline.

“We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates,” said Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airline.

“We do it every day through our innovative services, our best in class product and of course through our advertising,” he continued.

“The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety.

“We’re proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar; and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai.”

You can view the behind-the-scenes video above.

The ad will be adapted for several markets across the Emirates network, incorporating relevant messages for different audiences. The first TV campaign will run in the UK.