Emirates’ Flagship A380 Returns to Narita to Meet Demand Surge as Japan Reopens

Emirates is upgrading capacity on its Narita-Dubai route with the deployment of its flagship A380 from 15 November, as Japan scraps the daily arrival cap, and lifts the covid testing and self-quarantine protocols for inbound travel.

With a double daily Emirates flight from Dublin to Dubai having recommenced last month, passengers from Ireland can easily connect onwards to Narita and experience the iconic Superjumbo aircraft.

Following the Japanese government’s announcement last month to ease the entry restrictions, Emirates has seen a spike in bookings for flights to its gateways – Narita and Osaka.

Emirates also announced yesterday its exclusive partnership with luxury champagne brand Dom Pérignon on board, it is currently serving First Class passengers a very special vintage, Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2, until the end of this month on select routes.

Leisure travellers from over 60 countries can now travel to Japan visa-free and without guided tours. However, travellers must still check the entry requirements.