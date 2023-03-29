Emirates Expands A380 Network

Emirates has announced the expansion of its A380 route network.

Emirates’ flagship jet made a landmark touchdown at Christchurch Airport, New Zealand this week, marking the resumption of its daily service from Dubai to Christchurch via Sydney after more than three years.

Not only has Christchurch again become the smallest city on Emirates’ A380 network, but New Zealand is now the first country on its network to exclusively carry the airline’s four cabin A380.

The resumption of the Dubai to Christchurch route headlines a planned ramping up of seating capacity across Emirates’ global network, after boosting operations 31% since the beginning of its financial year. This operational boost included the re-introduction of Emirates’ non-stop A380 route from Auckland to Dubai in December of last year.

First A380 service to Bali

Emirates has also announced that it will deploy its signature A380 aircraft to Bali starting from 1 June, marking a milestone in Indonesia’s aviation history as the first A380 service to the country.

The new 2-class Emirates A380 service will replace one of the two daily services to Bali currently operated by a 2-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. Bali continues to be one of the most popular tourist destinations on the Emirates network.

Emirates continues to expand its A380 network to meet increasing travel demand globally. The airline’s flagship aircraft is currently deployed to 41 destinations, including Dubai and is likely to expand to nearly 50 destinations by the end of the summer.

The Dublin – Dubai route is currently served twice daily by the airline’s state-of-the-art Boeing 777 aircrafts.