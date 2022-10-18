Emirates Enhances ‘Skywards’ Loyalty Programme with Additional Offers

Emirates’ loyalty programme, Skywards, has launched incredible offers for winter providing members with even more ways to earn thousands of miles with every flight, hotel stay, car rental, shopping spree and more.

Starting from today until 18 November, members can earn thousands of Miles with the following partners:

Earn up to 14,500 Miles on hotel stays* in Ireland and worldwide

Emirates Skywards Hotels: Whether an overseas trip or a staycation, earn up to 14,500 Miles per night with more than 400,000 hotels worldwide – including dozens of hotels across Ireland.

Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

IHG® Hotels & Resorts: Earn double Miles with Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts worldwide.

Rotana Hotels: Earn double Miles on hotel stays across the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe and Türkiye.

Earn up to 5,000 bonus Miles on car rentals*

Emirates Skywards members can earn up to 5,000 Miles bonus Miles on car rentals worldwide with Avis, Hertz and SIXT.

Earn up to 100,000 bonus Miles with Emirates Skywards Credit Cards*

Emirates NBD Skywards Infinite Credit Card: Earn up to 100,000 bonus Miles, save AED 2,999 on joining fees, and enjoy Silver Tier membership benefits.

Emirates – Citibank Cards: Earn up to 45,000 bonus Miles, save on annual fees, and enjoy Silver Tier membership benefits.

Emirates Skywards ICICI Bank Credit Card: Earn up to 10,000 bonus Miles and enjoy Silver Tier membership benefits.

Click here for more information.

Emirates Skywards has close to 30 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can earn Skywards Miles with partners ranging from airlines, hotels and car rentals to financial, leisure and lifestyle brands. Skywards Miles can be spent on an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, hotel stays, tickets, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours and money-can’t-buy experiences.

For more information, visit www.emirates.com/skywards.

*Terms and conditions apply

*Offer is valid during the specified booking period