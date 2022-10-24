SEARCH
Emirates Celebrates 20 Years Of Flying To Mauritius

Emirates reaffirmed the airline’s commitment to Mauritius at a dinner reception held on the occasion of its 20-year anniversary of operations in the island nation.

The event took place at the Labourdonnais Waterfront Hotel in the presence of the Honourable Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, and Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates.

Sir Tim Clark explained that Emirates is proud to support Mauritius’ economy and tourism agenda, by helping to bring visitors from all continents to the island. “With the pandemic crisis behind us, I believe the future is bright for Mauritius and Emirates”, he said.

This year, Emirates celebrates 20 years of operations to Mauritius and a partnership that has seen more than 6.5 million passengers carried on the Dubai-Mauritius route since 2002.

Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
