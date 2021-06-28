News

Emirates Business Rewards Programme Offers Limited Time Incentive to SMEs

Small and medium sized businesses who sign up for an account to Emirates’ Business Rewards corporate loyalty programme from today to 27 July 2021 will receive a bonus of 10,000 Business Reward Points, the equivalent of one Economy Class return ticket to selected destinations in Europe.

This incentive programme is being launched to mark UN Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Day “and the vital role that they play in post-pandemic recovery,” according to Emirates.

SMEs can sign up to the Business Rewards incentive here.

Emirates currently has over 20,000 small and medium sized businesses enrolled in its Business Rewards programme, and is providing a range of benefits including simplified enrolment, easier earning and redemptions, greater flexibility on retaining and using points as well as upgrade opportunities, even on last minute bookings.

