Emirates Serves HBO Max Premium Content with Ice

Emirates Serves HBO Max Premium Content with Ice

Emirates has partnered with streaming service HBO Max to bring the best premium content onboard the airline’s award-winning ice system, ice.

Emirates is the first airline in the region to have partnered with HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia’s go-to streaming destination for all of its hit movies and shows.

HBO Max is currently available only in the USA and Latin America. It is set to launch in Europe from 26 October and will be available onboard Emirates from 1 November.

Initially launching with over 160 hours of content from 31 shows, Emirates and HBO Max will gradually expand the content on offer.

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

