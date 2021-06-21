Emirates Appoints Eimear McDonald as New Cargo Manager for Ireland

Emirates has appointed one of the country’s most experienced air cargo professionals to the role of cargo manager for Ireland. Eimear McDonald will head up the Emirates SkyCargo division in the Irish market at a time when cargo is playing an increasingly important role in the airline’s business.

A Dublin native, Eimear was appointed Vice President of the Irish Air Cargo Institute in 2020 and joins Emirates from leading logistics provider Rhenus Air & Ocean where she managed the fast-moving export pharma department.

Eimear was instrumental in the establishment of cargo offices at Dublin Airport for both Singapore Airlines and Airbridge International Agencies and has held senior roles in cargo operations with companies including Aer Lingus Cargo Operations, Lufthansa Cargo and UPS Supply Chain Solutions.

Jeffrey Van Haeften, VP Cargo Commercial Europe & Global Sales of Emirates SkyCargo said: “As markets open up and our schedules build back to pre-Covid-19 levels, our Irish cargo division will continue to play a vital role in our business, which is good news for our customers, shippers and the Irish economy as a whole.

“The appointment of Eimear McDonald is a move that strengthens our highly experienced team on the ground in Ireland, which is led by country manager, Enda Corneille. She has exceptional expertise in the air cargo sector and will be a fantastic asset to our business, and our customers.”

Emirates SkyCargo’s operations have played a significant role in supporting Ireland’s export market.

Currently operating four weekly flights, each Boeing 777 on the Dublin route can carry 25 tonnes of cargo including critical pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, computer servers, seafood, dairy and other produce.

Emirates SkyCargo Ireland connects Irish exporters with customers in Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and many other destinations in the Middle East, Asia, India, New Zealand and across the globe.