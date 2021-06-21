News

Emirates Appoints Eimear McDonald as New Cargo Manager for Ireland

Emirates Appoints Eimear McDonald as New Cargo Manager for Ireland

Emirates has appointed one of the country’s most experienced air cargo professionals to the role of cargo manager for Ireland. Eimear McDonald will head up the Emirates SkyCargo division in the Irish market at a time when cargo is playing an increasingly important role in the airline’s business. 

A Dublin native, Eimear was appointed Vice President of the Irish Air Cargo Institute in 2020 and joins Emirates from leading logistics provider Rhenus Air & Ocean where she managed the fast-moving export pharma department.

Eimear was instrumental in the establishment of cargo offices at Dublin Airport for both Singapore Airlines and Airbridge International Agencies and has held senior roles in cargo operations with companies including Aer Lingus Cargo Operations, Lufthansa Cargo and UPS Supply Chain Solutions.

Jeffrey Van Haeften, VP Cargo Commercial Europe & Global Sales of Emirates SkyCargo said: “As markets open up and our schedules build back to pre-Covid-19 levels, our Irish cargo division will continue to play a vital role in our business, which is good news for our customers, shippers and the Irish economy as a whole.

“The appointment of Eimear McDonald is a move that strengthens our highly experienced team on the ground in Ireland, which is led by country manager, Enda Corneille. She has exceptional expertise in the air cargo sector and will be a fantastic asset to our business, and our customers.”

Emirates SkyCargo’s operations have played a significant role in supporting Ireland’s export market.

Currently operating four weekly flights, each Boeing 777 on the Dublin route can carry 25 tonnes of cargo including critical pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, computer servers, seafood, dairy and other produce.

Emirates SkyCargo Ireland connects Irish exporters with customers in Dubai, Sydney, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and many other destinations in the Middle East, Asia, India, New Zealand and across the globe.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Supplier of the Week: Hertz

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

ITAA Benevolent Fund Gets a New Crew

Allie SheehanJune 21, 2021
Read More

‘Return to America’ Travel Trade Webinar with Visit USA and ITTN

Allie SheehanJune 21, 2021
Read More

TIGS Is Back Fore Golf at Druids Glen

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

National Travel Agent Day 2021 Launched by Intrepid Travel

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

Visit Barbados Appoint TravelMedia.ie as PR Representatives in UK Market

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

Olympics Set to Welcome Limited Number of Fans

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

Greece to Accept Rapid Antigen Test for Visitors

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

Norwegian to Ditch Irish Flying Certificate

Fionn DavenportJune 21, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn