Emirates Announces Resumption of Daily Service on Dublin-Dubai Route

Following a spike in overseas travel demand from Ireland, Emirates has announced that from 5 October, a daily service between Dublin and Dubai will be restored.

The daily service will also benefit Emirates customers wishing to travel to Ireland, and the airline has optimised schedules to create the best connections from major cities across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

“We are seeing significant growth in demand both into and out of Dublin since the lifting of travel restrictions in Ireland in July,” said Enda Corneille, country manager Emirates, Ireland.

“During the early days of the pandemic we were operating just two flights a week from Dublin, growing to four on the back of demand for our cargo business,” he continued.

“So today’s news is a fantastic boost in confidence for international travel; it’s a welcome boost for the travel industry and for our customers. We are hopeful that the coming months will see the resumption of our double daily service from Dublin, which, for us, will be a return to ‘normal’”, he said.

In addition to holidaymakers, Irish ex-pats, such as teachers, are returning to Dubai for work and Emirates is also seeing international students return to Ireland.

Other popular destinations on the route include The Maldives, The Seychelles, Phuket and destinations across South Africa.

Mr Corneille confirmed that Emirates’ flexible booking policies mean that customers can book their trip with confidence, even if plans have to change because of the pandemic.

The latest travel requirements for Ireland are available here.