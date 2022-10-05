Emirates Announce New Country Manager

Emirates is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Thani Al Ansari to the position of Country Manager Ireland.

Thani is currently Country Manager of Kuwait and Iraq and will take up his new role effective 01 November 2022.

This is part of a number of new appointments accounted by Emirates to its commercial team in the Middle East, Far East, West Asia and Europe, to support the airline’s efforts in rebuilding its global network amidst the increase in travel demand and the easing of restrictions.

This latest move will see 11 seasoned UAE Nationals positioned in vital markets where they will lead the airline’s commercial operations and bring their skills and experience to drive growth and develop new strategies. In addition, they will be responsible for strengthening Emirates’ partnerships and footprint in their assigned markets.

Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates commented: “As we accelerate the recovery of our operations and channel our collective energies towards rebuilding the aviation ecosystem, it’s imperative that we create opportunities for our talented managers to utilise their capabilities, experiences and leadership skills to the fullest. The commercial outstation program is in line with the strategy advocated by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group, that reaffirms our commitment to nurturing Emiratis by providing them opportunities to advance their careers and eventually become future leaders. I’m proud of our UAE Nationals who support our business and represent the airline in some of its most strategic markets, and look forward to seeing the new team create innovative prospects in their new roles.”

Effective 1st November, the following changes will occur in the Emirates Commercial team:

Thani Al Ansari: currently Manager Kuwait and Iraq, will become Manager Ireland

Khalid Al Zarooni: currently Manager Greece and Albania, will become Manager Kuwait and Iraq

Ibrahim Ghanim: currently Manager Egypt and Libya, will become Manager Greece and Albania

Abdalla Al Zamani: currently Manager Indonesia, will become Manager Egypt and Libya

Mohammad Al Attar: currently Manager Malaysia, will become Manager Indonesia

Saeed Mubarak: currently Manager Tunis, will become Manager Malaysia

Almurr Al Marri: currently Commercial Support Manager in India, will become Manager Tunis

Mohammed Alwahedi: currently Manager Vietnam, will become Manager Thailand

Marwan Al Marri: currently District Manager Riyadh, will become Manager Vietnam

Wahid Albalooshi: currently Regional Manager Pakistan, will become District Manager Riyadh

Salem Al Mana: currently Commercial Support Manager in Indonesia, will become Regional Manager Pakistan

Vikram Arora: currently Country Manager in Afghanistan, will become Commercial Business Analysis Manager, based in Dubai

According to Emirates, through the commercial outstation programme, UAE nationals are able to gain broader exposure and expand their network connections. The programme grooms Emiratis to become accomplished leaders, and is underpinned by role rotations that provide them the opportunity to sharpen their skills.