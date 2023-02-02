Emirates Agent Appreciation Lunch

Yesterday afternoon, Emirates hosted an Agent Appreciation lunch in The Ivy on Dawson Street Dublin. ITTN’s Allie Sheehan was in attendance along with some of Emirates key agent partners.

The lunch was hosted by Anita Thomas, Sales Manager for Ireland; Filippo Rocchi, Account Manager and the New Country Manager for Ireland, Thani Al Ansari. Thani Al Ansari welcomed everybody and described the lunch as a family gathering and thanked everyone for the support over the last number of years. He is looking forward to working more with the Irish market.

Emirates flies to 85 destinations from Dublin. The Emirates hub is in Dubai, where it has an offer on at the moment for travellers to enjoy a free night’s stay in Fairmont The Palm if flying business class, first class or stopping over in Dubai. This offer is available on flights purchased between January 30 and February 13.

In Dubai, Emirates offers travellers to explore more, with the ‘My Emirates Winder Pass’ which allows customers to avail of discounts in restaurants, shops and attractions.

Emirates has also operated its first milestone demonstration flight on a Boeing 777-300ER, powering one of its engines with 100% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). The flight took off from Dubai International Airport (DXB), and was commanded by Captain Fali Vajifdar and Captain Khalid Nasser Akram, flying for more than one hour over the Dubai coastline.

Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates Airline said: ”This flight is a milestone moment for Emirates and a positive step for our industry as we work collectively to address one of our biggest challenges – reducing our carbon footprint. It has been a long journey to finally see this demonstration 100% SAF flight take off.”

Thank you to the Emirates Ireland team for hosting a fantastic lunch.