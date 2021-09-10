News

Emirates 20% Sale Ahead of Expo 2020

Emirates has launched an Early Bird Expo 2020 Dubai deal, with savings of up to 20% on fares to Dubai from Dublin.

The special offer includes:

Early bird discount:

  • Save 15% on Economy Class all-inclusive return fares – now from €499
  • Save 20% on Business Class all-inclusive return fares – now from €2,142

This special offer is valid on any return tickets booked to Dubai for travel between 26 September 2021 and 31 March 2022. Bookings must be made by 30 September 2021.

 Free Emirates Expo Day Pass:

Emirates customers visiting Dubai anytime during Expo 2020 will receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with the airline.

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

