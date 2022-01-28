Emerald Star offers up to 25% off with flash sale

Emerald Star has announced a flash sale with up to 25% off bookings.

Emerald Star operates boating holidays on Europe’s inland waterways, and visits nine countries across 17 regions.

The offer is valid across all of Emerald Star’s cruising destinations in France, Belgium and Holland and for all boat types.

The discount is applied when using the code FEB22 on the Emerald Star website and cannot be used in conjunction with existing offers.

France Entire families can explore France’s most enchanting waterways from the unique perspective of their own cruiser, including the Canal du Midi, the Camargue, the River Lot, the Charente and Brittany.

In Belgium , boaters can discover the beautiful waterways of Flanders, which burst into colour during the spring. Cruisers start and finish at the Emerald Starbase in Nieuwpoort, allowing them to take in the historic cities of Ypres

Finally, in the Netherlands boaters can relax and unwind, while enjoying the glistening lakes of the Friesland region alongside Holland’s great cities and Medieval towns.