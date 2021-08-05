Emerald Cruises Unveils Southeast Asia River Cruises For 2022/23

Emerald Cruises has announced details of its 2022/23 season, with early booking incentives for their Vietnam, Cambodia and Mekong river cruise.

Setting off from Siem Reap, the 15-day cruise includes a visit to Angkor Wat and Angkor Thom, as well as a performance from the Phare Cambodian Circus. The journey sets off along the Mekong River, with itinerary highlights including a scarf-weaving workshop on Long Khanh Island and a visit to a family-owned silk-producing factory at Koh Oknha Tei. Guests can Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh on an included tuk-tuk drive, before cruising on to the vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.

Early incentives

Guests booking before September 30 2021 will save up to £500/€588 per person, with selected departures also offering an additional £450/€529 per person saving. Guests will also receive a complimentary Premium Drinks Package, providing guests with access to a selection of drinks all day long whilst onboard Emerald Harmony. Those paying the holiday balance in full 12 months before departure can also save an extra 10% per cent, available exclusively on selected balcony suites, with Emerald Cruises’ Super Earlybird Offer (T&C apply).