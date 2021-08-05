News

Emerald Cruises Unveils Southeast Asia River Cruises For 2022/23

Emerald Cruises Unveils Southeast Asia River Cruises For 2022/23

Emerald Cruises has announced details of its 2022/23 season, with early booking incentives for their Vietnam, Cambodia and Mekong river cruise.

Setting off from Siem Reap, the 15-day cruise includes a visit to Angkor Wat and Angkor Thom, as well as a performance from the Phare Cambodian Circus. The journey sets off along the Mekong River, with itinerary highlights including a scarf-weaving workshop on Long Khanh Island and a visit to a family-owned silk-producing factory at Koh Oknha Tei. Guests can Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh on an included tuk-tuk drive, before cruising on to the vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.

Emerald Harmony

Emerald Harmony on the Mekong Delta

Early incentives

Guests booking before September 30 2021 will save up to £500/€588 per person, with selected departures also offering an additional £450/€529 per person saving. Guests will also receive complimentary Premium Drinks Packageproviding guests with access to a selection of drinks all day long whilst onboard Emerald Harmony. Those paying the holiday balance in full 12 months before departure can also save an extra 10% per cent, available exclusively on selected balcony suites, with Emerald Cruises Super Earlybird Offer (T&C apply).

All new bookings include a complimentary Deposit Protection Plan, valued at £100 per person, as well as the reassurance of a Flexible Booking Policy.  All prices include  return UK flights, transfers, the cruise as stated, tipping and gratuities, on board meals, as well as included excursions and experiences with knowledgeable local guides. 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

SoCo Barbados

Win a Five Night Holiday in Barbados With The SoCo Hotel Group

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Shannon Airport Ryanair

Ryanair Announces Six New Winter Routes From Shannon Airport

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Ruby Hotels Opens First Property In Cologne

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Lausanne Smart Pass

Lausanne Launches Europe’s First Customisable Visitor Pass

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos

Win Five Nights in a Hard Rock All-Inclusive Hotel

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Agent Achievement Awards

Platinum Travel Selected As Finalist For The Agent Achievement Awards 2021

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More
Sandals Royal Curaçao

Sandals Announces Details (And Discounts) For Its Brand New Property

Nicola BradyAugust 5, 2021
Read More

Congratulations to the ITTN Photographer of the Year

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Announcement of Winter Service to Malaga

Allie SheehanAugust 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn