Emerald Cruises Unveils Southeast Asia River Cruises For 2022/23

Emerald Cruises has announced details of its 2022/23 season, with early booking incentives for their Vietnam, Cambodia and Mekong river cruise.
Setting off from Siem Reap, the 15-day cruise includes a visit to Angkor Wat and Angkor Thom, as well as a performance from the Phare Cambodian Circus. The journey sets off along the Mekong River, with itinerary highlights including a scarf-weaving workshop on Long Khanh Island and a visit to a family-owned silk-producing factory at Koh Oknha Tei. Guests can Cambodia’s capital, Phnom Penh on an included tuk-tuk drive, before cruising on to the vibrant Ho Chi Minh City.
Early incentives
Guests booking before September 30 2021 will save up to £500/€588 per person, with selected departures also offering an additional £450/€529 per person saving. Guests will also receive a complimentary Premium Drinks Package, providing guests with access to a selection of drinks all day long whilst onboard Emerald Harmony. Those paying the holiday balance in full 12 months before departure can also save an extra 10% per cent, available exclusively on selected balcony suites, with Emerald Cruises’ Super Earlybird Offer (T&C apply).
All new bookings include a complimentary Deposit Protection Plan, valued at £100 per person, as well as the reassurance of a Flexible Booking Policy. All prices include return UK flights, transfers, the cruise as stated, tipping and gratuities, on board meals, as well as included excursions and experiences with knowledgeable local guides.
