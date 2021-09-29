News

Emerald Cruises Adds Second Super Yacht to Cruise Fleet

Emerald Cruises is adding a second superyacht to its yacht cruising fleet.

”Emerald Sakara” will join the fleet in 2023. She will then head on a maiden voyage through Seychelles,  a brand-new sailing destination for the company.

Following her maiden voyage through The Seychelles, Emerald Sakara will join sister yacht Emerald Azzurra, in sailing the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Red and Black Seas.

The itinerary will also see the new yacht on an eight-day tour exploring Port Victoria (Mahé Island), Sainte-Anne Island, Cousin Island, Praslin Island, Grande-Soeur Island, Curieuse Island, La Digue Island and Aride Island.

Emerald Sakara will have balconies on 88% of cabins, a large infinity pool, a spa, gym and a marina platform.

The new superyacht is expected to launch in 2023 with bookings now on sale.

 

