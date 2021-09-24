News

Emerald Cruises Adds Limited Discounts To Mark World River Day

Emerald Cruises has added limited discounts and extras across its 2022 European and Southeast Asia cruises to celebrate World River Day (September 26).

For bookings made between 22 and 26 September, guests will be rewarded with guaranteed savings of £1,000 per person across seven of the brand’s cruise itineraries, alongside a range of additional offers.

Travellers paying in full 12 months prior to departure will save an additional 10 per cent off the cost of their river cruise.

On selected 2022 European river cruises, guests will enjoy an additional €200 on board credit to be spent on additional holiday treats. The offer applies to four of Emerald Cruises cruises –  including Sensations of Lyon & Provence, Legendary Rhine & Moselle, Danube Explorer and The Majestic Rhine.

Visit Emerald Cruises for more information.

