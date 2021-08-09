Emerald Azzurra Adds Saudi Arabia to Inaugural Season Itineraries

In the lead-up to the launch of Emerald Azzurra, small ship specialist Emerald Cruises has added Saudi Arabia to its two brand-new itineraries in the superyacht’s 2022 schedule.

Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea & Saudi Arabia

The 10-day Mysteries & Treasures of the Red Sea and Saudi Arabia voyage will sail from the Cypriot city of Limassol, with its tavernas and medieval castle, and ends in Saudi Arabia’s second largest city, Jeddah.

En route, guests will visit the Great Pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx, when calling at Port Said. The ship will travel through the 100-mile-long Suez Canal that connects the Mediterranean to the Indian Ocean. Guests will have the chance to snorkel in the Red Sea at Sharm El-Sheikh, visit Petra, the ancient city carved into sandstone and also a World Heritage Site.

The ship will then sail on to Duba, Saudi Arabia, known as the Pearl of the Red Sea and dock at Al Wahj, also Saudi Arabia, and visit AlUla – one of the oldest cities on the peninsula and the first World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia, home to the tombs of Hegra.

Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea & Mythical Greece

Alternatively, the longer 12-day Ancient Wonders of the Red Sea and Mythical Greece itinerary sails from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and calls at Al Wahj, Duba, Aqaba and Sharm-el Sheik, as well as Ain Sokhna – the nearest beach resort to Cairo, Crete, Santorini and Athens.

Highlights include a glass bottom boat trip at Naama Bay in Sharm El-Sheikh, an optional visit to AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage-listed site, set sail on a traditional Felucca cruise on the Nile and visit the Great Pyramids of Giza.

Guests will soak up Santorini’s sunsets and white sandy beaches before disembarking in Piraeus, Athens.