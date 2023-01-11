Emerald Airlines Welcomes Keith Butler as Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer

Emerald Airlines has announced the appointment of Keith Butler as incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from March 2023. Mr Butler will succeed Emerald Airlines’ Founder, Conor McCarthy, who will take the position of Executive Chairman.

Mr Butler brings a wealth of experience to Emerald Airlines, with over 15 years in the aviation industry. From his most recent role leading CAE Parc Aviation over the last 5 years to his long career with Aer Lingus where he held positions across multiple functions including Commercial, Planning and HR including the role of Chief Planning & Strategy Officer.

Commenting on the announcement, Conor McCarthy, Executive Chairman, said: “I am delighted to warmly welcome Keith Butler to Emerald Airlines. Keith brings unmatched experience and expertise to our business and has a proven track record as an established leader within the industry – exactly what is needed to propel Emerald Airlines to its next stage of growth. With Keith’s background in Commercial, Planning, and Strategy, alongside his capabilities in driving growth and innovation, he is extremely well positioned to lead the next chapter in the evolution of Emerald Airlines”.



Commenting on his appointment, Keith Butler said: “I am delighted to be joining the great team at Emerald Airlines. I look forward to leading the team who have delivered on Emerald’s successful start-up and building on the solid foundations that have already been established. In the months ahead, I will work closely with them to drive the business forward, increasing routes, passenger numbers, and profitability.”

Keith Butler

Emerald Airlines exclusively operates Aer Lingus Regional flights from Dublin and Belfast City Airport, and by Summer 2023 will fly over 580 flights per week across 25 routes.