Emerald Airlines to set up new base in Belfast

Emerald Airlines is set to launch a new base at Belfast City Airport.

The carrier will operate routes to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Exeter, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford and Manchester airports.

The new routes form part of a long-term deal reached between Emerald Airlines and Belfast City Airport to establish a new home-based carrier at the airport with “ambitious growth plans”.

Conor McCarthy, chief executive of Emerald Airlines, said the company is “eager” to build on the announcement, with new flights and destination to follow “in the near future”.

“We’re confident this news will be welcomed by the business community across the region which depend on connectivity more than ever as the recovery continues, and also to all those looking to get away for a much-needed break or to visit friends and family this year,” he added.