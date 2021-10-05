News

Emerald Airlines Leases Four Aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital

Emerald Airlines Leases Four Aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital

Emerald Airlines is leasing four ATR aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital that are destined for its Aer Lingus Regional services.

Read the story here.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Très Bien: Air France Wins four Skytrax World Airline Awards 2021

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Australia to Remain Closed to International Tourists until 2022

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Ryanair to Add More than 200 Cabin Crew in UK

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

oneworld Aims for 10% Sustainable Aviation Fuel by 2030

Fionn DavenportOctober 5, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Turkish Airlines

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Video: New York is Back & Open for Business

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Shannon Airport’s New Initiative Designed to Highlight Air Services & Stimulate Hotel Bookings

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Tourism Rebounding Slowly, Says UNWTO

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

MSC to Offer Northern European Winter Itinerary for First Time

Fionn DavenportOctober 4, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn