Emerald Airlines chosen as new operator for Donegal to Dublin service

Emerald Airlines has been chosen as the new operator between Donegal Airport and Dublin Airport.

From 26 February, Emerald Airlines will be offering up to 2 flights daily linking the two.

The new carrier, which recently won a ten-year contract to run the Aer Lingus Regional service, will run the PSO route under the Aer Lingus brand.

We are delighted to have been chosen as the new operator of the vital air route between Donegal and Dublin for the next 3 years,” said Emerald Airlines CEO, Conor McCarthy.

“This announcement is a great boost for ensuring continued connectivity from Donegal to Dublin, and beyond, and we are really looking forward to welcoming passengers on board from 26 February next.”

Last month, Emerald Airlines said it would start operating Aer Lingus Regional flights in March – 10 months ahead of schedule.

Emerald Airlines plans to fly over 340 flights per week across 11 routes from March 17.

Tickets are on sale now at Aer Lingus.