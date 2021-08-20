Embrace La Dolce Vita Again! Travel Department’s first Lake Como, Milan and St Moritz Tour Takes Off

Group holiday specialist Travel Department welcomed its first customers back to Italy this week on its Lake Como, Milan and St Moritz tour including the Bernina Express.

Sara Zimmerman, CEO, Travel Department: “We were delighted to welcome our first customers back to Lake Como this week.

“It’s clear that many of those joining our tour, whether first timers or returning customers, really welcomed the reassurance of travelling with a trusted tour operator with best in class safety standards.”

Congratulations to the Travel Department – another good sign that travel is on its way back!

Celebrate with a Deal

To celebrate being back in Italy Travel Department has launched its Italy Offer which gives €50pp* off any seven-night or more 2022 holiday to Italy by using the code: VP-ITALY50 when booked before 30 September 2021.

Everything is included from flights, accommodation, transfers, and excursions to an expert local guide.