Ryanair has launched its flash ‘Buy One Get One Free’ Black Friday sale.

Treat that special someone to a winter getaway and get one flight free. This offer is valid for travel between December 2021 – February 2022.

The Buy One Get One Free offer will be live on Ryanair from 2 pm on November 25th until midnight on Friday, November 26th.

With Christmas just around the corner and a winter break at the top of wish lists, make sure to book your seats fast to avoid missing out.