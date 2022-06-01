SEARCH
Elvis Impersonators Could be Banned from Performing Weddings in Las Vegas

Elvis Presley impersonators in Las Vegas may have to edge their way down to Lonely Street after a licencing row.

The company which controls The King’s likeness and image; The Authentic Brand Group, has demanded that venues using his likeness when conducting marriages cease immediately.

The city of Las Vegas generates a two- billion dollar income through the wedding business with these infamous, themed weddings making up a large portion of that.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters to a number of chapels in early May 2022.

“That’s our bread and butter. I don’t get it. We were just hitting our stride again through Covid, then this happens,” said Kayla Collins, manager of the Little Chapel of Hearts, according to The Associated Press.

