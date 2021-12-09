Electric charging station planned for Gatwick Airport

An electric charging station is to be developed at London’s Gatwick Airport.

Due to open in autumn 2022, the Gatwick Electric Forecourt will enable 36 Electric Vehicles to be charged simultaneously.

The site will be supplied with low cost, 100% renewable net-zero carbon energy generated by solar farms run by sustainable energy supplier Gridserve.

The facility will feature high-power chargers that can deliver up to 350 kW of charging power, capable of adding 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes. Multiple charging connectors will cater for all types of electric cars.

Other facilities will include a cafe, waiting lounge with free wi-fi, convenience supermarket, children’s play area and an educational space to increase awareness around electric vehicles.

The Electric Forecourt forms part of Gatwick Airport’s commitment to reach net zero carbon emissions for its internal operations before 2040 and its broader aspirations to become the UK’s most sustainable airport, including through involvement in UK industry plans to reach net zero aircraft emissions by 2050.