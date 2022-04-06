Eithne Williamson – VP Princess Cruises UK & Europe

Today Princess Cruises announced the appointment of Eithne Williamson to the role of Vice President UK and Europe, starting late June 2022.

Williamson replaces Tony Roberts who joined sister brand Seabourn last month as global vice president, commercial operations and head of UK and Europe.

Williamson’s previous roles include marketing communications director for P&O Cruises, where Williamson led record WAVE campaigns in 2016 and 2017. More recently, as vice president of fleet people operations for Carnival UK, Williamson led the challenging repatriation of crew in 2020 and the successful return of crew to service last year.

Commenting on the appointment, Williamson said: “I’m thrilled to be appointed as vice president UK and Europe at such an exciting time for the Princess brand, with four ships based in Southampton for the first time this summer. I was able to sample the MedallionClass Experience on Sky Princess last season and I am looking forward to taking this amazing product to more travel agent partners and guests in the years to come”.

Roberts said: “It is bittersweet to be moving on from Princess but I am proud of the exceptional results and significant growth the team has achieved over the past six years. I have no doubt that this will continue under Eithne’s leadership given the unique breadth and depth of her more than seven years’ experience with Carnival UK across both commercial and operational functions.”

Williamson will report into Princess Cruises’ senior vice president Stuart Allison who leads the international teams for the cruise line. Allison will support the Princess UK and Europe leadership team in the interim until Williamson joins the team in late June.