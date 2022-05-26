Eithad Lounge Opening in Heathrow

Eithad is opening a lounge in Terminal 4 at Heathrow airport from the 22nd of June.

All flights from this date and onwards will depart from Terminal 4 instead of Terminal 3.

In addition to this, Ethiad have dropped their COVID-19 waiver policy for bookings after 31 May 2022. This is in line with an announcement made earlier in the year.

For all tickets issued or reissued up to the 31st of May, travel must be completed by the 30th of September 2022.

Refunds under the Covid-19 policy must be completed by the 31st of May 2022.