EGYPTAIR to launch Dublin to Cairo service

EGYPTAIR will commence direct services from Dublin to Cairo from June 2022.

The service will operate 4 times a week from 2 June.

Star Alliance member, EgyptAir has appointed APG Ireland as its Online GSA in Dublin.

EGYPTAIR will use the Airbus A321 Neo on a 2 class service to Cairo and beyond including Africa, Middle East, the Far East and Australia.

Alan Daniel, Director of APG Ireland said, “We are delighted that EGYPTAIR has chosen APG, the world’s leading GSA company. The APG Ireland team is looking forward to working with EGYPTAIR and significantly expanding sales with this new route and beyond, and delivering to the Irish travel trade this new product to add to their portfolio of

destinations for the travelling public.”

Flight Schedule

MS775

Cairo to Dublin

09.20 – 14.20 MS776

Dublin to Cairo

15.20 – 21.50

Being the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to join IATA, EgyptAir has been part of the aviation industry for a long time offering high-quality services, a wide network, added value whilst also ensuring excellent benefits to its loyal customers, particularly with its modern fleet.