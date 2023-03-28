Egypt to Introduce $700 5-Year Multi-Entry Visa to Boost Inbound Tourism

Egypt has announced a number of policy developments in a bid to boost its inbound tourist visitor numbers.

The historic north African country is already expecting a near 30% increase in visitor numbers this year, to around 15 million people. It last got number of around 13 million back in pre-Covid 2019.

But, chief among its plan to further boost numbers is the decision to allow more nationalities into the country – including Turkish, Israelis and Iranians – and introduce a multi-entry, 5-year visa for tourists for just $700.

Last year saw a significant jump in the number of visitors to Egypt from the US, France, Italy and the UK. However, before Russia invaded Ukraine, Russians and Ukrainian tourists made up a third of all yearly visitors to Egypt.