ECTAA Webinar to Push Croatia as a ‘Safe & Attractive’ Destination

Dubrovnik (Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash)
The European Travel Agents’ & Tour Operators’ Associations (ECTAA) is hosting a webinar with the Croatian National Tourist Board to promote Balkan tourist hub as a ‘safe and attractive’ destination. The webinar is scheduled for 1pm on May 11.

The objective of the event is to showcase what Croatia and industry stakeholders have done to welcome travellers in a safe way, allowing them to spend a quality time on holiday and fully enjoy the experience, while respecting the necessary health and safety measures. It will also look at what stakeholders can do collectively to boost traveller confidence to book and travel to Croatia.

Ms Nikolina Brnjac, Croatian Minister of Tourism and Sports, will deliver the introduction speech. Frida Polyak from Euromonitor will present the key trends of consumer demand for travel.

Those keynote speeches will be followed by a panel of guests consisting of Kristjan Staničić, CEO of CNTB, Bernard Zenzerović, CEO of the Croatian hotel association AECH, as well as Helmut Gschwentner, CEO of Travel Europe and Boris Žgomba, President of UPA-HGK. Under the moderation of Jürgen Bachmann, from the French association of the tour operators, they will describe the measures taken by Croatia to ensure a safe stay in the country from welcome to goodbye.

Pawel Niewiadomski, President of ECTAA, will make the conclusions of this event aiming helping travel advisors navigating this new maze & adequately promote Croatia as a safe place to customers.

Register here and take the opportunity to raise questions to the panel speakers during the webinar.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

