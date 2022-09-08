EasyJet’s New Belfast City-Bristol Route Takes Off

EasyJet has formally launched its new Belfast City Airport-Bristol route, with the first flights taking off this week.

The new service forms part of a previously-announced expansion of EasyJet’s operations in Belfast – the only part of the island of Ireland which the UK carrier flies to and from.

The route will operate up to three times a week (Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays until March 24, 2023) throughout the winter, with seats available to book from £17.99.

Ali Gayward, EasyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be launching our first flights from Belfast City to Bristol for the winter, providing more choice for business and leisure travellers wishing to connect to one of England’s most popular city destinations. We continue to further strengthen our network in Belfast, having recently added services to London Gatwick, Liverpool, and Glasgow from Belfast City which are already proving very popular with our customers.

“As Belfast’s largest airline, we remain committed to offering customers a wider range of flight options and great value fares.”

Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager, at Belfast City Airport said: “It is great to see flights to Bristol taking off with EasyJet, adding another route to our comprehensive network of domestic destinations. We are confident that Bristol will prove a popular with business and leisure passengers alike, with the convenient flight times and three-times weekly service giving travellers a hassle-free link to the southwest of England.“

EasyJet has already, this year, added routes to London Gatwick and Liverpool – from Belfast City Airport – and will commence a new route to Glasgow next month.

The airline also has operations at Belfast International Airport.