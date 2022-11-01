EasyJet’s Month-Long ‘Cost of Living’ Package Holiday Sold Out in 24 hours

EasyJet’s new 28-day all-inclusive package holiday, claiming to be cheaper than staying in the UK due to the cost of living crisis this winter, sold out within 24 hours.

The airline launched the trip to Hurghada, Egypt in a blitz of excitement on 24 October 2022.

The package includes all accommodation and taxes at Stella Gardens Resort Hurghada with all meals, snacks and drinks, wifi, flights and airport transfers, plus a 23kg hold bag per person.

Departures begin in early January and prices are £650/€751 per person. EasyJet Holidays said it could confirm that ”yes, comparably, our new 28-day winter escape is cheaper than staying at due to soaring energy bills and inflation rates”.