EasyJet’s Month-Long ‘Cost of Living’ Package Holiday Sold Out in 24 hours

By Emer Roche
EasyJet’s new 28-day all-inclusive package holiday, claiming to be cheaper than staying in the UK due to the cost of living crisis this winter, sold out within 24 hours.

The airline launched the trip to Hurghada, Egypt in a blitz of excitement on 24 October 2022.

The package includes all accommodation and taxes at Stella Gardens Resort Hurghada with all meals, snacks and drinks, wifi, flights and airport transfers, plus a 23kg hold bag per person.

Departures begin in early January and prices are £650/€751 per person. EasyJet Holidays said it could confirm that ”yes, comparably, our new 28-day winter escape is cheaper than staying at due to soaring energy bills and inflation rates”.

 

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
