EasyJet wins Sustainability award for uniforms made from recycled items

EasyJet’s has won the ‘Sustainability Award’ for its new Pilot and Cabin crew uniform, which is produced from 100% recycled plastic bottles.

The award recognises breaking boundaries for sustainability in the professional clothing industry.

The new fabric is created using high-tech material made from around 45 recycled plastic bottles per uniform. The introduction of the new crew uniform is part of easyJet’s commitment to mitigate waste, increase re-use of materials and search for innovative change beyond carbon reduction initiatives.

Beyond the new fabric, plastic has also been replaced in all clothing-related packaging in favour of recyclable and biodegradable materials.

For example, plastic collar strays, shirt clips, white-coated cards and shirt covers have all been replaced with paper or cardboard alternatives.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, said: “It is fantastic to see our new sustainable uniforms being celebrated. Sustainability is extremely important to us at easyJet and we continue to work every day to identify and implement ways in which we can reduce our carbon footprint across all areas of the business”.