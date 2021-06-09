easyJet to Offer PCR Tests for Under £50

Travellers on an en easyJet flight and easyJet Holidays package will be offered heavily discounted PCR tests. easyJet has a deal with Randox Health to provide approved tests for £43.

All information related to the test, including discount codes, are available on the easyJet website.

Sophie Dekkers, Chief Commercial Officer for easyJet commented: “At easyJet and easyJet holidays we’re focussed on ensuring travel is easy and accessible for all. We’re really pleased to be able to make testing even more affordable for our customers travelling abroad this summer, thanks to further discounts we’ve been able to secure on PCR tests via our partner Randox.”

David Ferguson, Sales Director at Randox commented: “We’ve worked really hard to be able to lower our prices for approved tests for anyone undertaking international travel this summer. It’s great to be able to work with easyJet to ensure that Covid-19 testing for both essential travel and holidays – when and where holidays are possible – is affordable and easy to access. From a Covid-19 testing perspective Randox Health are committed to enabling travel with confidence.”