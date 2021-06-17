Easyjet to offer Double-Daily Gatwick service from Belfast City Airport from July 9th

Easyjet To Launch Gatwick Service From Belfast City Airport From July 9th.

Easyjet are Set To Launch Double-Daily Flights Between Belfast City Airport And London Gatwick From July 9th.

This additional service is aimed at bolstering connectivity to London from Belfast City Airport by complementing existing services to London City and London Heathrow.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at George Best Belfast City Airport, announced:

“We are thrilled to welcome both another new airline and another new route to Belfast City Airport this summer.

“This new easyJet service provides passengers with additional choice to connect with London, and based just five minutes from the city centre, Belfast City Airport ensures ultimate convenience for those arriving in or taking off from Belfast.

“Through ongoing investment in our best-in-class facilities, Belfast City Airport promises a hassle-free, enjoyable experience for all our passengers and we look forward to working with easyJet to support this new route.”