EasyJet will extend its summer routes from Belfast to the UK into the winter months.
Services from Belfast International to Leeds Bradford and East Midlands, as well as the flight from Belfast City to London Gatwick, were originally intended to last through the summer but will now be extended throughout the winter.
EasyJet UK’s country manager Ali Gayward said: “We are delighted to see our new routes from Belfast International airport to Leeds and East Midlands, as well as from Belfast City to London Gatwick proving popular for our leisure and business customers alike.
“To serve continued demand we are pleased to confirm that these services will continue operating into the winter months, with great value fares now available.
“We continue to have some of the most flexible policies currently in place so customers can book with confidence and change their plans if they need to, making travel as easy as possible this winter.”
The decision means there’ll be 460 extra flights from both airports offering 83,000 seats this winter.
