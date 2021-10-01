EasyJet to Extend Summer Flights from Belfast into Winter

EasyJet will extend its summer routes from Belfast to the UK into the winter months.

Services from Belfast International to Leeds Bradford and East Midlands, as well as the flight from Belfast City to London Gatwick, were originally intended to last through the summer but will now be extended throughout the winter.

EasyJet UK’s country manager Ali Gayward said: “We are delighted to see our new routes from Belfast International airport to Leeds and East Midlands, as well as from Belfast City to London Gatwick proving popular for our leisure and business customers alike.