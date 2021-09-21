easyjet To Expand Spain and Portugal Bases For 2022

easyJet is to expand its seasonal bases in Spain and Portugal next year.

This investment will create around 150 direct jobs for pilots and crew in both countries, with 120 roles in Spain. The airline will add two aircraft in Malaga, two in Palma and one in Faro from May 2022.

For summer 2022, easyJet will have five based aircraft in Malaga and seven in Palma, bringing the Spanish fleet to 16 aircraft.

It will also add an additional aircraft at Faro. The airline will have increased its fleet based in Portugal and Spain by 70% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Johan Lundgren, easyJet chief executive, said: “As easyJet has navigated effectively through the pandemic, the establishment of two new seasonal bases has been an important move. The decision to add five aircraft to these bases is a testament to the important role they play in our network now and in the post-pandemic recovery.

“We can now continue growing our presence in these key destinations from next May, demonstrating our confidence in the continued recovery of leisure and beach travel next summer.”