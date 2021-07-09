News

EasyJet Takes Off from Belfast City for London Gatwick

Flights from George Best Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick Airport have today taken off with easyJet. The double daily service between Belfast and Gatwick will give passengers more choice and convenience when flying to England’s capital.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are thrilled to welcome easyJet to Belfast City Airport, providing passengers with more opportunities to reconnect with business colleagues in person, catch up with family and friends, or enjoy a weekend break in London.

“We now have a portfolio of 26 destinations across the UK and Europe, which are served by a record number of airline partners in the airport’s history.

“The enhanced connectivity will be good news for many, and we look forward to welcoming easyJet passengers to the terminal.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating the launch of new flights from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick for the first time today.

“These routes further strengthen our network from Northern Ireland and provide more connectivity for our customers whether they are reuniting with loved ones, connecting for business, or want to explore more of the UK this summer.

“We remain committed to offering customers great value fares and more choice when they fly with us.”

 

