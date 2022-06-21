EasyJet Set for Fleet Expansion with New Airbus Order

EasyJet has agreed to buy 56 planes from Airbus, which will see the UK low fares carrier boost its fleet and secure certainty of aircraft supply.

The new planes – A320neo aircraft – will be delivered between 2026 and 2029. EasyJet has also agreed the conversion of 18 A320neo planes to 18 A321neo planes.

“The proposed purchase firms up our orders with Airbus between FY 2026 and FY 2029, continuing the company’s fleet refresh, as the older A319s and A320s leave the airline and new A320 and A321 neo aircraft enter, providing benefits to easyJet through up gauging, cost efficiencies and sustainability enhancements. We believe this will support positive returns for the business and the delivery of our strategic objectives,” said EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren.

The proposed deal will firm up EasyJet’s order book with Airbus to 2028 and continue the airline’s fleet refreshing policy. It will also result in an increase in the size of its planes. EasyJet will also benefit from improved fuel efficiency and reduced fuel costs.

EasyJet said that given constraints on Airbus delivery slots, if the proposed purchase were not to proceed the airline would not have a secure supply of aircraft between 2026 and 2029. It would, therefore, need to either decrease its fleet size or source alternative new generation aircraft with higher ownership costs.

Shopping for aircraft from the secondary market may also expose EasyJet to older technology and fluctuating fuel prices and carbon-related taxes at a time when its main competitors – including Ryanair – are busy modernising their fleets.

“In addition, EasyJet would be delayed in achieving its sustainability and net zero emissions objectives,” EasyJet warned.

The aircraft purchase is reliant on EasyJet shareholder approval at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.