easyJet Launches Travel Agent Promotion in Northern Ireland

easyJet holidays has today launched a travel agent promotion, offering trade customers in Northern Ireland savings of up to £200 on holidays.

Agents in Northern Ireland can use promo code SEPTSALE100 to save customers £100 off a holiday, with a minimum spend of £700, or code SEPTSALE200 to save £200 with a minimum spend of at least £2000.

Promo codes can be applied on the ‘extras’ page when booking a package through easyJet holidays.

The promotion will run until 22:00 on Tuesday 14 September and is valid on all easyJet holidays taking off between 9 September 2021 and 31 October 2022.

Brad Bennetts, easyJet holidays Head of Distribution, said: “We know that lots of people are still looking to book a last minute getaway, while others are planning ahead to 2022, so we wanted to launch a promotion to not only give holidaymakers even better value but to give our trade partners, who’ve worked so hard this summer in getting people away, an offer to support with bookings.

“We recently marked a year of working with the trade, where we reiterated our commitment to supporting our travel agent partners, so we’re looking forward to launching more trade offers in the future and delivering great holiday experiences for our mutual customers.”