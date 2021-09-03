News

easyJet Launches Travel Agent Promotion in Northern Ireland

easyJet Launches Travel Agent Promotion in Northern Ireland

easyJet holidays has today launched a travel agent promotion, offering trade customers in Northern Ireland savings of up to £200 on holidays.

Agents in Northern Ireland can use promo code SEPTSALE100 to save customers £100 off a holiday, with a minimum spend of £700, or code SEPTSALE200 to save £200 with a minimum spend of at least £2000.

Promo codes can be applied on the ‘extras’ page when booking a package through easyJet holidays.

The promotion will run until 22:00 on Tuesday 14 September and is valid on all easyJet holidays taking off between 9 September 2021 and 31 October 2022.

Brad Bennetts, easyJet holidays Head of Distribution, said: “We know that lots of people are still looking to book a last minute getaway, while others are planning ahead to 2022, so we wanted to launch a promotion to not only give holidaymakers even better value but to give our trade partners, who’ve worked so hard this summer in getting people away, an offer to support with bookings.

“We recently marked a year of working with the trade, where we reiterated our commitment to supporting our travel agent partners, so we’re looking forward to launching more trade offers in the future and delivering great holiday experiences for our mutual customers.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Etihad Welcomes Loosening of Abu Dhabi Entry Restrictions

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

All About the Booth: Virgin Atlantic Unveils New Interior for A350

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

ITAA Conference Registration Now Open

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Carnival Confirms Restart Dates for 15 Ships

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

How Are Individual EU members Responding to U.S. Removal from ‘Safe’ List?

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

“Government Decisions Not Driven by Data”: Willie Walsh

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Wizz Air Closes the Gap on Ryanair in Battle for Returning Passengers

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

License to Travel like James Bond

Leona KennySeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Irish Ferries Faces Compensation Bill for Delayed Sailings

Fionn DavenportSeptember 3, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn