EasyJet launches new flexible booking policy for Spanish bookings

easyJet holidays has launched a new flexible booking policy for all Spanish destination bookings, up to 31 December 2021.

The revised policy means anyone who cannot meet the entry requirements (like proof of vaccination status for children aged between 12 and 17) can cancel and receive a full refund for their holiday.

The new is in addition to making fee-free amends or cancelling their booking for easyJet holidays credit.

At the same time, customers travelling to all destinations between 18 and 31 December 2021 can amend their holiday for free or cancel in exchange for easyJet holidays credit. Customers can do so up to midnight on Sunday 5 December.

The holiday company is doing this to provide greater flexibility and reassurance, given the uncertainty regarding international travel.

Additional policies will remain

Easyjet is extending the rest of its Covid booking policies until March 2022.

All customers due to travel in 2022 will be covered under the easyJet holidays Protection Promise. Guests have the option 28 days before travel to cancel their holiday and keep their deposit as easyJet holidays credit.