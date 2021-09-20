easyJet sees Bump in Bookings Ahead Of Autumn Season

Tour operator easyJet have experienced an immediate bump in bookings ahead of the autumn season.

The demand is mainly for October half term bookings with breaks to Mallorca, Antalya, Tenerife and Sharm el-Sheikh leading the way.

There is also a growing increase in city break bookings. It comes as the UK is preparing to scrap the traffic light system for international travel in the next fee weeks.

Consumer demand for winter breaks also increased with November and December bookings also seeing significant growth.

Garry Wilson, EasyJet CEO, said “We know there is pent up demand for holidays and we saw this surge after the government announcement. Holidaymakers are feeling more confident to book, with families in particular rushing to book breaks for the October half term.

“These changes are really positive news for our industry and customers.”