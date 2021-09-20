News

easyJet sees Bump in Bookings Ahead Of Autumn Season

easyJet sees Bump in Bookings Ahead Of Autumn Season

Tour operator easyJet have experienced an immediate bump in bookings ahead of the autumn season.

The demand is mainly for October half term bookings with breaks to Mallorca, Antalya, Tenerife and Sharm el-Sheikh leading the way.

There is also a growing increase in city break bookings. It comes as the UK is preparing to scrap the traffic light system for international travel in the next fee weeks.

Consumer demand for winter breaks also increased with November and December bookings also seeing significant growth.

Garry Wilson, EasyJet CEO, said “We know there is pent up demand for holidays and we saw this surge after the government announcement. Holidaymakers are feeling more confident to book, with families in particular rushing to book breaks for the October half term.

“These changes are really positive news for our industry and customers.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

Related Items

More in News

Click&Go secures Maurice Shiels as new Head of Sales

Allie SheehanSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Supplier of the Week: Princess Cruises

Leona KennySeptember 20, 2021
Read More

US ‘to Relax EU and UK Travel Restrictions for Vaccinated Passengers’

Fionn DavenportSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

British Airways Resumes Services to North America

Leona KennySeptember 20, 2021
Read More

IPW 2021: Diminished but Determined

Fionn DavenportSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

VeriFLY Takes Stress Out of Travelling

Fionn DavenportSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Brittany Ferries Welcome Relaxing of UK Travel Restrictions

Leona KennySeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Boris Johnson to Pressure President Biden to Ease US Travel Ban

Leona KennySeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Valencia Celebrates World Paella Day

Leona KennySeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn