easyJet Holidays Returns to Majorca for the First Time in Over a Year

easyJet holidays is celebrating the return of holidays to Majorca, with its first customers in over a year arriving back to the Balearic island yesterday, 1 July.

The holiday operator had cancelled all holidays to Majorca since March 2020, in response to travel restrictions and FCDO warnings. Following the government’s travel announcement on 24 June, holidays to the Balearics are once again taking off this week.

Dean Thomas, easyJet holidays Head of Customer Operations who travelled out to Majorca to meet the first arrivals, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming our first customers in over a year back to Majorca, on their well-deserved holidays.

“We’re so pleased to see the Balearics on the ‘green’ list and we’ve had a brilliant response from customers who have travelled here today and those who have booked to travel in the coming weeks.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our customers for their loyalty and patience, as well as a thank you to our trusted partners on the ground in Majorca who are helping us create fantastic holiday experiences this summer.”

Jònatan Casacuberta Global Director of Distribution & Marketing from Jumbo Tours Group, easyJet holidays’ Destination management company, said: “Being able to welcome the first British customers to the Balearic Islands by offering them a safe holiday is excellent news that we receive with great enthusiasm.

“After more than a difficult year and a half, we would like to thank the response of our British partners and customers, for whom we have worked on a holiday experience fully adapted to their needs and the current scenario. We are very satisfied with the trust placed in us”.

easyJet flies direct to Palma from Belfast International Airport.