EasyJet Holidays Announces ‘Fam Trip a Day’ Giveaway for NI Agents

EasyJet Holidays has launched a prize draw for travel agents to win a place on a familiarisation trip this autumn. The competition is open to UK agents only, including those in Northern Ireland.

Agents who make an easyJet holidays booking between now and 29 May will automatically be entered into the prize draw, with six winners selected each week.

The first weekly draw will take place on 10 May, with winners notified on the easyJet holidays – agents Facebook page. The winners – 24 in total – will be selected to join one of two trips taking place later this year, to learn more about the easyJet holidays product and offering.

Agents making the booking must have a frontline sales position.

Brad Bennetts, easyJet holidays Head of Distribution, said: “We know how much our travel agent partners love to travel and how much they’ve missed it over the past year. It’s been a challenging time for the industry as a whole, which is why we’re launching our fam trip a day giveaway, to give agents the opportunity to travel with us, experience what we have to offer and celebrate our partnerships.

“Sunnier times are ahead and we can’t get to get back to long days relaxing at the beach, exploring new cities and taking people on their well-deserved holidays.”

Enhanced Flexible Booking Options

Last week, easyJet holidays introduced enhanced flexible booking options for customers who book through travel agents, in anticipation of the introduction of the UK government’s green, amber and red traffic light system.

easyJet holidays booked through travel agents which are due to depart by 30 September 2021 can be changed, with a low flat £25 fee, up to 28 days before travel.

If a holiday destination is on the amber list, customers can make changes to their booking for free right up to 24 hours before departure.

If a destination is on the red list within 28 days of travel, and customers don’t choose to change their trip for free, easyJet holidays will cancel the holiday no later than seven days before travel and process a full refund.

The holiday provider will also cancel any holidays and offer a full refund where there is a known routine quarantine requirement in destination and providing proof of a negative Covid-19 test won’t allow customers to go without this quarantine period.