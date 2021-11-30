EasyJet extends flexible booking policy into 2022

EasyJet announced it is extending its flexible booking policies for flights in 2022.

Until 31 March 2022, easyJet customers can continue to make changes to their flights without a fee, up to two hours before departure.

There are no restrictions on dates or destinations. Customers with new and existing bookings can transfer to any flights currently on sale up to the end of September 2022.

The existing Travel Restriction Protection for flights will remain in place until 31 December 2022.

This means that if a lockdown, travel ban or hotel quarantine is imposed, customers will be able to receive a refund, a voucher or be able to transfer their flight free of charge.