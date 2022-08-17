EasyJet Expands Services at Belfast City Airport

EasyJet is strengthening its presence in Belfast, by adding a route to Glasgow from George Best Belfast City Airport this autumn as part of its ongoing expansion in the city.

The winter route will depart three days a week – Monday, Thursday and Friday – and run between October 31, this year, to March 24, 2023.

It follows EasyJet launching routes from Belfast City to Gatwick, Liverpool and Bristol earlier this year.

In addition, EasyJet will keep its existing services to and from Belfast International Airport.

EasyJet is expanding at George Best Belfast City Airport.

“We are delighted to be launching another new service from Belfast City which will offer our customers more choice when travelling between Belfast and Glasgow,” said EasyJet’s UK country manager, Ali Gayward.

“This new route further strengthens our network in Belfast…Adding such choice has proved hugely popular with our customers and we are pleased to be offering further connectivity for those looking to explore and enjoy all the UK has to offer this winter.”

Ellie McGimpsey, aviation manager at Belfast City Airport, added: “Following the success of easyJet’s flights from Belfast City Airport to London Gatwick and Liverpool, and with flights to Bristol taking off in September, we are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with the addition of a service to Glasgow. With flights up to three days a week, we are confident this route will be popular for both inbound and outbound travellers.”